502d LRS Fuels Flight Powers Mission Readiness at JBSA

Photo By Jonathan Mallard | Rogelio Guerrero, 502d Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Flight quality assurance specialist, uses a pipette to apply a fuel sample during a fuel system icing inhibitor (FSII) test at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 6, 2026. Fuels personnel conduct lab-based evaluations to verify additive levels and ensure aviation fuel meets Air Force safety and performance standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Whether supporting routine flight operations or joint training missions, the 502d Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Flight keeps Joint Base San Antonio aviators airborne and equipment mission-ready, one gallon at a time.

Tasked with receiving, testing, and delivering aviation fuel across JBSA, the Fuels Flight ensures every drop meets military specifications. The team’s work directly supports flight safety, equipment longevity, and overall readiness.

“Our typical day starts off with a tank truck,” said Jesse Booth, the Fuels Environmental and Safety representative with the 502d LRS Fuels Flight. All fuel, delivered by commercial tank truck carriers, are sampled upon arrival to verify fuel quality before acceptance. “We pull fuel samples and bring them to the lab, where we test for additives like icing inhibitor, static dissipator, and corrosion preventatives.”

Booth explained how fuel testing also accounts for temperature-related density changes, which affect aircraft gauges and flight safety. “Fuel expands in the summer, so it's lighter,” he said. “We use density meters to correct every issue to 60 degrees Fahrenheit. That’s the Air Force standard for accountability.”

Each additive and characteristic of the fuel is tested through a series of lab procedures, ensuring it meets military specifications before it ever reaches an aircraft. “No fuel is perfect. There’s always a little water, commonly referred to as “entrained” water” Booth said. “Our job is to keep the majority of that water out of the system so aircraft can fly safely at altitude.”

Booth also highlighted one of the final lab checks: determining the fuel’s flash point. “That’s the temperature where it can ignite,” he said. “We test to make sure it’s stable and safe to handle under operational conditions.”

In addition to lab-based fuel analysis, members of the 502d LRS Fuels Flight regularly conduct field inspections across JBSA.

“Every 45 days, we sample the service station pumps,” said Rogelio Guerrero, 502d LRS Fuels Flight quality assurance specialist. “It’s a visual inspection. We pull one quart per pump and check for water or sediment. We want to make sure it’s clean, dry fuel going into our ground vehicles and equipment.” In fuel testing, “dry” refers to the absence of water, which can damage engines or reduce performance.

These recurring inspections are part of the flight’s preventive maintenance schedule. When leaks or other issues occur, systems are locked out and rechecked before they’re cleared for use. “If we can’t sample it, we take it offline until it’s fixed. Then we come back and sample again,” Guerrero said.

Mission-Ready Fuel, Every Time

Whether they are testing aviation fuel in the lab or inspecting fuel pumps in the field, the civilians of the 502d LRS Fuels Flight serve as a critical safeguard for missions throughout JBSA. Their work helps protect aircrew, preserve equipment, and ensure the base is always ready to respond.