FARP Tryouts Boost Readiness

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23d Logistics Readiness Squadron Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP) team and German military members pose for a group photo at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 21, 2025. After a long day of competition, Airmen and German participants congratulated each other on a job well done. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Noonan)