U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23d Logistics Readiness Squadron Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP) team and German military members pose for a group photo at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 21, 2025. After a long day of competition, Airmen and German participants congratulated each other on a job well done. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Noonan)
|11.21.2025
|01.07.2026 10:34
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
This work, FARP Tryouts Boost Readiness [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Noah Noonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.