FARP Tryouts Boost Readiness

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Gomez, assigned to the 23d Logistics Readiness Squadron Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP) team, motivates an Airman to push himself during FARP tryouts at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 21, 2025. The exercise tests candidates’ ability to rapidly refuel aircraft under field conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Noonan)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 10:34
|Photo ID:
|9469978
|VIRIN:
|251121-F-FH898-1046
|Resolution:
|8065x5377
|Size:
|15.5 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
