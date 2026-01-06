FARP Tryouts Boost Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Gomez, assigned to the 23d Logistics Readiness Squadron Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP) team, motivates an Airman to push himself during FARP tryouts at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 21, 2025. The exercise tests candidates’ ability to rapidly refuel aircraft under field conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Noonan)