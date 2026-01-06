(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FARP Tryouts Boost Readiness [Image 6 of 8]

    FARP Tryouts Boost Readiness

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Noonan 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23d Logistics Readiness Squadron Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP) team and German military members prepare for a friendly competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 21, 2025. The competition featured five-member teams, and the U.S. Airmen won. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Noonan)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 10:34
    Photo ID: 9469983
    VIRIN: 251121-F-FH898-1169
    Resolution: 7134x4756
    Size: 8.82 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    This work, FARP Tryouts Boost Readiness [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Noah Noonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

