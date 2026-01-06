FARP Tryouts Boost Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23d Logistics Readiness Squadron Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP) team and German military members prepare for a friendly competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 21, 2025. The competition featured five-member teams, and the U.S. Airmen won. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Noonan)