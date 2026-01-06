FARP Tryouts Boost Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Gomez, assigned to the 23d Logistics Readiness Squadron Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP) team, reviews instructions for Airmen during tryouts at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 21, 2025. Airmen must pass a rigorous test to be a part of the FARP team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Noonan)