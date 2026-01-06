FARP Tryouts Boost Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23d Logistics Readiness Squadron Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP) team hold tryouts for prospective team members at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 21, 2025. Current members of the FARP team offer advice and motivate Airmen as they attempt to pass the FARP tryouts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Noonan)