FARP Tryouts Boost Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

German military members compete in a friendly Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP) competition with U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23d Logistics Readiness Squadron FARP team at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 21, 2025. The competition featured five-member teams, and the U.S. Airmen won. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Noonan)