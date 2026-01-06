German military members compete in a friendly Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP) competition with U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23d Logistics Readiness Squadron FARP team at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 21, 2025. The competition featured five-member teams, and the U.S. Airmen won. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Noonan)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 10:34
|Photo ID:
|9469984
|VIRIN:
|251121-F-FH898-1227
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|16.22 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
This work, FARP Tryouts Boost Readiness [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Noah Noonan