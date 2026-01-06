FARP Tryouts Boost Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Daniel Greene, 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) section chief, left, and Col. Russell Reese, 23d Wing deputy commander, right, watches German military members and U.S. Airmen compete in a Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP) competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 21, 2025. The LRS team was able to finish the competition first in three minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Noonan)