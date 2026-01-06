FARP Tryouts Boost Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

German military members prepare their station for a competition against U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23d Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP) team at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 21, 2025. The German team and LRS Airmen raced to see which group could complete the challenge the fastest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Noah Noonan)