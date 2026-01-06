U.S. Air Force Fighter Aircraft Integrated Avionics specialists, assigned to the 35th Maintenance Group Avionics Backshop, pose for a group photo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 29, 2025. The avionics shop ensures F-16 Fighting Falcon radar systems remain fully operational, supporting aircraft mission readiness and enabling the 35th Fighter Wing to support U.S. Indo-Pacific Command operations to enhance regional stability and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 02:08
|Photo ID:
|9469780
|VIRIN:
|251228-F-WJ251-6433
|Resolution:
|5201x3460
|Size:
|5.06 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th Fighter Wing Avionics Backshop [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.