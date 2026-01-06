35th Fighter Wing Avionics Backshop

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Fighter Aircraft Integrated Avionics specialists, assigned to the 35th Maintenance Group Avionics Backshop, pose for a group photo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 29, 2025. The avionics shop ensures F-16 Fighting Falcon radar systems remain fully operational, supporting aircraft mission readiness and enabling the 35th Fighter Wing to support U.S. Indo-Pacific Command operations to enhance regional stability and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)