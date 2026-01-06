35th Fighter Wing Avionics Backshop

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas J. Sanzi, 35th Maintenance Group Avionics Backshop, Fighter Aircraft Integrated Avionics specialist, tests the capabilities of the AN/ALQ-184(V)11 Electronic Countermeasures (ECM) Pod at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 29, 2025. The ECM pod improves F-16 defensive capabilities against radar-guided threats, supporting safe and effective flight operations for Misawa Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)