35th Fighter Wing Engines Backshop

U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Michael Ceja, 35th Maintenance Group Quality Assurance, inspects an engine at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 28, 2025. Ceja provides Quality Assurance oversight that ensures F-16 engine maintenance compliance and reliability for around-the-clock flying mission requirements of the 35th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)