35th Fighter Wing Engines Backshop

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trey Russell, 35th Maintenance Group Engines Backshop, Aerospace Propulsion specialist, inspects screws used for building F-16 Fighting Falcon engines at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 28, 2025. The Engines Backshop delivers precision testing and repair of all fighter jet engine components, enabling reliable propulsion systems that support around-the-clock flying mission requirements of the 35th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)