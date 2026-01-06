35th Fighter Wing Engines Backshop

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Aerospace Propulsion specialist, assigned to the 35th Maintenance Group Engines Backshop, works on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon engine at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 28, 2025. The Engines Backshop keeps F-16 engines mission-ready, supporting daily flight operations at Misawa Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)