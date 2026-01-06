35th Fighter Wing Avionics Backshop

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Julian Trevino, 35th Maintenance Group Avionics Backshop, Fighter Aircraft Integrated Avionics specialist, inspects an AN/ARM-204A Radio Test Set under the guidance of Staff Sergeant Tony Ulep, 35th MXG Avionics Backshop, Fighter Aircraft Integrated Avionics specialist, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 29, 2025. Maintainers stay sharp and ready by following strict technical standards for fighter jet equipment, keeping up through ongoing training and regular evaluations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)