    35th Fighter Wing Avionics Backshop [Image 5 of 8]

    35th Fighter Wing Avionics Backshop

    JAPAN

    12.28.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Julian Trevino, 35th Maintenance Group Avionics Backshop, Fighter Aircraft Integrated Avionics specialist, inspects an AN/ARM-204A Radio Test Set under the guidance of Staff Sergeant Tony Ulep, 35th MXG Avionics Backshop, Fighter Aircraft Integrated Avionics specialist, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 29, 2025. Maintainers stay sharp and ready by following strict technical standards for fighter jet equipment, keeping up through ongoing training and regular evaluations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 02:08
    Photo ID: 9469779
    VIRIN: 251228-F-WJ251-5785
    Resolution: 5910x3783
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th Fighter Wing Avionics Backshop [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Avionics
    35th Fighter Wing
    readiness
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    japan
    Misawa Air Base

