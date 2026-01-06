(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    35th Fighter Wing Avionics Backshop [Image 4 of 8]

    35th Fighter Wing Avionics Backshop

    JAPAN

    12.28.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Trevor Weast, 35th Maintenance Group Avionics Backshop, Fighter Aircraft Integrated Avionics specialist, tests the capabilities of the AN/ALQ-184(V)11 Electronic Countermeasures (ECM) Pod at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 29, 2025. The ECM pod improves F-16 defensive capabilities against radar-guided threats, supporting safe and effective flight operations for Misawa Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)

    Avionics
    35th Fighter Wing
    readiness
    F-16A/B Fighting Falcon Fighter
    Japan
    Misawa Air Base

