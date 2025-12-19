Forged on the West Coast: SLD 30 Guardians, Airmen take home third place at 2025 Guardian Arena competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Space Launch Delta 30 team poses for a photo during the Spacepower Conference in Orlando, Florida, Dec. 11, 2025. The Guardian Arena placements were announced during the conference and SLD 30’s team “Sidetrack’d” earned 3rd and SLD 30’s team “Houston, We Have Two Kevin's (and Clay)” placed 8th. Guardian Arena is a two-day event that brought together 35 teams from across the U.S. Space Force and its mission partners to test readiness, teamwork, and the competitive spirit in physical, mental, and tactical challenges designed to test the abilities of Guardians. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)