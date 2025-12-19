Forged on the West Coast: SLD 30 Guardians, Airmen take home third place at 2025 Guardian Arena competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Clay Harned, Delta 6 Detachment 4 Incident Response analyst, U.S. Space Force 1st. Lt Kevin Murray, 2d Space Launch Squadron chief of innovation, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez, Space Launch Delta 30 public affairs specialist, compete in a tactical challenge during Guardian Arena 2025 at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, Dec. 9, 2025. The two-day event brought together 35 teams from across the U.S. Space Force and its mission partners to test readiness, teamwork, and the competitive spirit in physical, mental, and tactical challenges designed to test the abilities of Guardians. As space remains a warfighting domain, Guardian Arena prepares Guardians to uphold their obligation to secure, contest, and control space. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)