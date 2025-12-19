Forged on the West Coast: SLD 30 Guardians, Airmen take home third place at 2025 Guardian Arena competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Anna Ford, 2nd Space Launch Squadron deputy flight commander, U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Pavel Buechter, 2d Range Operations Squadron Minotaur and Aeronautical Program lead, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Duane Smith, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, pose for a group photo after the Guardian Arena 2025 competition at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, Dec. 9, 2025. The two-day event brought together 35 teams from across the U.S. Space Force and its mission partners to test readiness, teamwork, and the competitive spirit in physical, mental, and tactical challenges designed to test the abilities of Guardians. Guardian Arena challenges U.S. Space Force Guardians to demonstrate the unique training, education, and operational expertise required to achieve and sustain space superiority. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)