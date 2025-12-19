U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez, Space Launch Delta 30 public affairs specialist, competes in Guardian Arena 2025 at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, Dec. 9, 2025. The two-day event brought together 35 teams from across the U.S. Space Force and its mission partners to test readiness, teamwork, and the competitive spirit in physical, mental, and tactical challenges designed to test the abilities of Guardians. Through Guardian Arena, Guardians test their limits and hone the specialized warfighting skills that distinguish the Space Force as the Nation’s only military service dedicated to space. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)
Forged on the West Coast: SLD 30 Guardians, Airmen take home third place at 2025 Guardian Arena competition
