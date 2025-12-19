Senior Airman Javier Davila, 30th Operations Support Squadron airfield operations management coordinator, carries a sandbag during the Guardian Arena 2025 competition at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, Dec. 9, 2025. The two-day event brought together 35 teams from across the U.S. Space Force and its mission partners to test readiness, teamwork, and the competitive spirit in physical, mental, and tactical challenges designed to test the abilities of Guardians. Guardian Arena tests and strengthens the mental and physical lethality of Guardians, ensuring the Space Force remains prepared to defend the Nation’s interests in an increasingly contested space domain. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2025 19:07
|Photo ID:
|9463231
|VIRIN:
|251209-X-VJ291-1007
|Resolution:
|2000x2500
|Size:
|910.77 KB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Forged on the West Coast: SLD 30 Guardians, Airmen take home third place at 2025 Guardian Arena competition [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Forged on the West Coast: SLD 30 Guardians, Airmen take home third place at 2025 Guardian Arena competition
No keywords found.