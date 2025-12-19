(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Forged on the West Coast: SLD 30 Guardians, Airmen take home third place at 2025 Guardian Arena competition [Image 6 of 12]

    Forged on the West Coast: SLD 30 Guardians, Airmen take home third place at 2025 Guardian Arena competition

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. James Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, meets with team “Sidetrack’d” during the Guardian Arena 2025 competition at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, Dec. 9, 2025. The two-day event brought together 35 teams from across the U.S. Space Force and its mission partners to test readiness, teamwork, and the competitive spirit in physical, mental, and tactical challenges designed to test the abilities of Guardians. Space Force senior leaders observe and engage with Guardians during Guardian Arena, reinforcing the importance of developing mentally and physically lethal warfighters prepared to secure the Nation’s interests in, from, and to space. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Forged on the West Coast: SLD 30 Guardians, Airmen take home third place at 2025 Guardian Arena competition

