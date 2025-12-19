Forged on the West Coast: SLD 30 Guardians, Airmen take home third place at 2025 Guardian Arena competition

Photo By Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi | From left to right 1st Lt. Catherine Schlabach, 2nd Space Launch Squadron responsible...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi | From left to right 1st Lt. Catherine Schlabach, 2nd Space Launch Squadron responsible engineer, Space Launch Delta 30 team “Houston, We Have Two Kevin's (and Clay)”, U.S. Air Force Col. Lawrence Smith, SLD 30 deputy commander, U.S. Space Force Col. James Horne III, SLD 30 commander, U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Shannan Sanchez, SLD 30 senior enlisted leader, U.S. Space Force Col. Dorian Hatcher, SLD 30 deputy commander, SLD 30 team “Sidetrack’d”, and Senior Airman Javier Davila, 30th Operations Support Squadron airfield operations management coordinator, pose for a photo during Guardian Arena 2025 at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, Dec. 9, 2025. The two-day event brought together 35 teams from across the U.S. Space Force and its mission partners to test readiness, teamwork, and the competitive spirit in physical, mental, and tactical challenges designed to test the abilities of Guardians. Guardian Arena highlights how Guardians prepare to contest and control the space domain as adversaries increasingly seek to challenge U.S. spacepower. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi) see less | View Image Page

Patrick Space Force Base, Fla. – Space Launch Delta 30 Guardians and Airmen, assigned to Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, competed in the third annual Guardian Arena competition at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, Dec. 8-9, 2025.

During Guardian Arena, two SLD 30 three-person teams faced off against 35 counterparts from United States Space Force units, who attended the competition from across the globe. Both SLD 30 teams finished in the top third, with one team taking home third place overall, and the other finishing in eighth.

Guardian Arena is an annual USSF event designed to challenge competitors in the skills of problem solving, knowledge, and physical strength, with a goal of improving camaraderie, instilling esprit de corps, and providing an opportunity to operationalize the Guardian Spirit in a healthy competition.

The two-day competition rigorously tested the mental and physical fortitude of competing teams, underpinning not only teamwork, but also the unique contribution that Guardians play toward accomplishing the USSF’s critical mission of securing the nation’s interests in, from, and to space.

Day one took place at Kennedy Space Center, where teams were tested on their academic knowledge and challenged with questions about key aspects of USSF doctrine, including electromagnetic warfare and weapons system designations. The questions were challenging, focusing on complex mathematical equations to calculate metrics such as the fuel required for a rocket to reach a specific orbit or the orbital trajectory of a military satellite around Earth.

“During the leadup to this year’s Guardian Arena, my team and I put a huge emphasis on learning more about the various mission sets of the USSF, especially those we are less familiar with at Vandenberg,” said U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Anna Ford, a 2nd Space Launch Squadron responsible engineer and deputy alpha flight commander, and member of team Sidetrack’d. “The academic portion of day one challenged my team, but thanks to our studying and teamwork, we persevered through most of the challenging questions.”

Following the rigorous academic session, teams had to quickly pivot to a purely physical event dubbed ‘Guardian Strike.’ Competitors were timed and scored on their performance in a circuit that included running, calisthenics, and weightlifting.

Day two featured a combination of mental and physical 'round robin' events across 14 stations spread over Patrick SFB’s 2,300 acres. Teams had seven hours to complete the challenges, covering an estimated 14-15 miles on foot. The course, designed to mimic a staggered half-marathon, required strategic planning and pacing to finish within the time limit.

Each of the 14 stations offered a unique approach to further exercising the mental agility and physical grit of competitors. At one station, teams had to accomplish weighted litter carries, while at another station, competitors had to navigate the task of setting up and operating a simulated Satellite Communications uplink station.

For U.S. Space Force 1st Lt Pavel Buechter, 2nd Range Operations Squadron Minotaur and Aeronautical Program lead, and member of team Sidetrack’d, stations that presented space launch and acquisitions questions were a clear favorite.

“At one of the stations we had to answer a series of questions about space launch acquisitions; at another station we were tested on range operations in preparation for a notional rocket launch carrying an important military satellite,” said Buechter. “It was awesome to be able to apply the skills I do day in and day out for SLD 30 along with everything I have learned in the last two years at Vandenberg to help my team.”

After completing all 14 stations, teams returned to Warfit Field at the center of Patrick SFB for a final physical relay featuring calisthenics and weightlifting, similar to day one’s 'Guardian Strike.' In a twist, teams competed in bracket-style heats to earn additional points. SLD 30’s teams advanced through multiple heats, securing valuable bonus points.

“Following all the running and exercise we had already completed during that day, the final event was a real test of our physical stamina and mental resilience,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez, SLD 30 public affairs specialist and member of team ‘Houston, We Have 2 Kevins (and Clay).’ “Regardless, my team found a way to push further, and we were all really thrilled when we were able to get a few extra points by winning our first heat.”

1st Lt. Catherine Schlabach, a 2SLS responsible engineer acting as a SLD 30 team coach during Guardian Arena, recalled the rewarding feelings following the day’s events.

“As a team coach and a competitor in last year’s Guardian Arena, I trained the teams in weekly workouts and study sessions,” said Schlabach. “It was quite fulfilling seeing our SLD 30 teams- comprised of various ranks and expertise- work together to ultimately dominate the competition. I’m incredibly proud!”

After the final Guardian Arena event, points were tallied to rank all 35 teams and determine the winner. On Dec. 11, 2025, Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna and Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman announced the top five teams during Bentivegna’s keynote at the Space Force Association’s Spacepower Conference in Orlando.

SLD 30’s team 'Sidetrack’d' placed third overall and was honored on stage with engraved bronze Guardian Arena medals.

U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, SLD 30 commander, attended this year’s Guardian Arena and Spacepower Conference along with other members of the base’s command team, cheering on SLD 30’s teams during the competition.

“The accomplishments of our teams at this year’s Guardian Arena are a testament to the professionalism and dedication of the Guardians and Airmen we have the privilege of leading at SLD 30,” said Horne. “Supporting our competitors in-person with the rest of the command team and seeing their hard work and preparation pay off over the last four-months was a fantastic experience – we are so proud of the teamwork, grit, and resilience they showed throughout the two days of action-packed challenges!”

A roster and final ranking of SLD 30’s 2025 Guardian Arena teams and coaches are listed below.

“Sidetrack’d” – third place:

U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Pavel Buechter, 2ROPS Minotaur and Aeronautical Program lead

U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Anna Ford, 2SLS responsible engineer and deputy alpha flight commander

U.S. Air Force Senior Ariman Duane Smith, 30th Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordinance disposal technician

“Houston, We Have 2 Kevins (and Clay)” – eighth place:

U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Kevin Murray, 2SLS responsible engineer and chief of innovation

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez, SLD 30 public affairs specialist

U.S. Space Force Specialist 4 Clay Harned, Delta 6, Detachment 4 incident response analyst

Coaches:

U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Catherine Schlabach, 2SLS responsible engineer

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Javier Davila, airfield operations management coordinator

