Ready to Bite: Maxwell Dental enhances Airman readiness with return of in-house oral surgery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Thomas Hardison, comprehensive dentist, Maxwell Medical Group, reviews a 3D impression of a patient’s teeth at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 9, 2025. The impression will be used to design and create a dental restoration for the patient. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)