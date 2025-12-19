Ready to Bite: Maxwell Dental enhances Airman readiness with return of in-house oral surgery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jin Wallace, dental lab technician, Maxwell Medical Group, prepares dental restorations at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 9, 2025. The Maxwell Medical Group dental flight recently re-established its ability for 3D printing to provide a better experience for its patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)