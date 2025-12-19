(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ready to Bite: Maxwell Dental enhances Airman readiness with return of in-house oral surgery [Image 2 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ready to Bite: Maxwell Dental enhances Airman readiness with return of in-house oral surgery

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jin Wallace, dental lab technician, Maxwell Medical Group, prepares dental restorations at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 9, 2025. The Maxwell Medical Group dental flight recently re-established its ability for 3D printing to provide a better experience for its patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 12:31
    Photo ID: 9462707
    VIRIN: 251009-F-UQ930-1004
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.71 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready to Bite: Maxwell Dental enhances Airman readiness with return of in-house oral surgery [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ready to Bite: Maxwell Dental enhances Airman readiness with return of in-house oral surgery
    Ready to Bite: Maxwell Dental enhances Airman readiness with return of in-house oral surgery
    Ready to Bite: Maxwell Dental enhances Airman readiness with return of in-house oral surgery
    Ready to Bite: Maxwell Dental enhances Airman readiness with return of in-house oral surgery
    Ready to Bite: Maxwell Dental enhances Airman readiness with return of in-house oral surgery
    Ready to Bite: Maxwell Dental enhances Airman readiness with return of in-house oral surgery
    Ready to Bite: Maxwell Dental enhances Airman readiness with return of in-house oral surgery
    Ready to Bite: Maxwell Dental enhances Airman readiness with return of in-house oral surgery
    Ready to Bite: Maxwell Dental enhances Airman readiness with return of in-house oral surgery
    Ready to Bite: Maxwell Dental enhances Airman readiness with return of in-house oral surgery
    Ready to Bite: Maxwell Dental enhances Airman readiness with return of in-house oral surgery
    Ready to Bite: Maxwell Dental enhances Airman readiness with return of in-house oral surgery
    Ready to Bite: Maxwell Dental enhances Airman readiness with return of in-house oral surgery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ready to Bite: Maxwell Dental enhances Airman readiness with return of in-house oral surgery

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery