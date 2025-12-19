Ready to Bite: Maxwell Dental enhances Airman readiness with return of in-house oral surgery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jin Wallace, dental lab technician, Maxwell Medical Group, reviews a 3D dental scan at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 9, 2025. The Maxwell Medical Group dental flight recently re-established its ability for 3D printing to provide a better experience for its patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)