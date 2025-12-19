U.S. Air Force Airman receives a dental exam at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. Oct. 09, 2025. Air Force members are required to have yearly dental checks to maintain their readiness to deploy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)
Ready to Bite: Maxwell Dental enhances Airman readiness with return of in-house oral surgery
