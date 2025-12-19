U.S. Air Force Capt. Thomas Hardison, comprehensive dentist, Maxwell Medical Group, uses a device to scan a patient’s teeth at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 9, 2025. The device gives dentists the ability to use technology to 3D print and mill various dental restorations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)
Ready to Bite: Maxwell Dental enhances Airman readiness with return of in-house oral surgery
