    Ready to Bite: Maxwell Dental enhances Airman readiness with return of in-house oral surgery [Image 5 of 13]

    Ready to Bite: Maxwell Dental enhances Airman readiness with return of in-house oral surgery

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor Smith, general dentist, Maxwell Medical Group, reviews a patient’s dental x-ray at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 9, 2025. Air Force members are required to have yearly dental checks to maintain their readiness to deploy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 12:31
    This work, Ready to Bite: Maxwell Dental enhances Airman readiness with return of in-house oral surgery [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS

    Ready to Bite: Maxwell Dental enhances Airman readiness with return of in-house oral surgery

    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Dental Flight
    359th Medical Wing
    Maxwell Medical Group

