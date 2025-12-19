Ready to Bite: Maxwell Dental enhances Airman readiness with return of in-house oral surgery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor Smith, general dentist, Maxwell Medical Group, performs an oral examination on a patient at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 9, 2025. Air Force members are required to have yearly dental checks to maintain their readiness to deploy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)