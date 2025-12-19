(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DHS Secretary reaffirms commitment to Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact [Image 8 of 8]

    DHS Secretary reaffirms commitment to Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Luke Wingfield, a Coast Guard musician, stands at attention with the Coast Guard band to honor Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Finland Minister of Economic Affairs Sakari Puisto and Canada’s Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman for the reaffirmation of the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 18, 2025. The ICE Pact is key to the Coast Guard’s strategy to rebuild its ageing icebreaker fleet. These icebreakers are necessary to enable navigation in the Arctic region, where America’s adversaries are building a significant military presence. The Coast Guard band performs at diplomatic, ceremonial and recruiting events, boosting morale and building relationships between the Service and other entities. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.28.2025 18:04
    Photo ID: 9461711
    VIRIN: 251118-G-JO805-1011
    Resolution: 3040x4256
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    DHS
    Finland
    band
    Canada
    KristiNoem
    ICEpact

