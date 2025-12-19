DHS Secretary reaffirms commitment to Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Luke Wingfield, a Coast Guard musician, stands at attention with the Coast Guard band to honor Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Finland Minister of Economic Affairs Sakari Puisto and Canada’s Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman for the reaffirmation of the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 18, 2025. The ICE Pact is key to the Coast Guard’s strategy to rebuild its ageing icebreaker fleet. These icebreakers are necessary to enable navigation in the Arctic region, where America’s adversaries are building a significant military presence. The Coast Guard band performs at diplomatic, ceremonial and recruiting events, boosting morale and building relationships between the Service and other entities. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)