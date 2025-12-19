DHS Secretary reaffirms commitment to Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Finland Minister of Economic Affairs Sakari Puisto, Canada’s Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem field questions from media after reaffirming commitment to the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact at U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 18, 2025. All three countries committed to doubling down on their efforts to revitalize their domestic shipbuilding industries and grow their icebreaker fleets. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)