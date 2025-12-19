DHS Secretary reaffirms commitment to Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard honor guard members stand by to honor the arrival of Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Finland Minister of Economic Affairs Sakari Puisto and Canada’s Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman for the reaffirmation of the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 18, 2025. The ICE Pact is an agreement between the U.S., Canada and Finland to increase domestic shipbuilding to enhance the Coast Guard’s Arctic presence. Honor guard members stand at entrances to show respect, symbolize readiness and create a dignified, ceremonial atmosphere for official events. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)