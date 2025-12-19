DHS Secretary reaffirms commitment to Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Canada’s Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman and Finland Minister of Economic Affairs Sakari Puisto stand for a photo after re-signing the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact at U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 18, 2025. Noem, Hillman and Puisto celebrated the achievements of the ICE Pact partnership and signed a joint statement of intent to continue the partnership into 2026. They also celebrated the ICE Pact’s accomplishments in 2025, which include workforce development, industrial cooperation, efficient icebreaker acquisition, and research and development. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)