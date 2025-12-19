(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DHS Secretary reaffirms commitment to Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact [Image 3 of 8]

    DHS Secretary reaffirms commitment to Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Canada’s Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman and Finland Minister of Economic Affairs Sakari Puisto stand for a photo after re-signing the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact at U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 18, 2025. Noem, Hillman and Puisto celebrated the achievements of the ICE Pact partnership and signed a joint statement of intent to continue the partnership into 2026. They also celebrated the ICE Pact’s accomplishments in 2025, which include workforce development, industrial cooperation, efficient icebreaker acquisition, and research and development. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.28.2025 18:04
    VIRIN: 251118-G-JO805-1004
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    ambassador
    DHS
    Finland
    Canada
    KristiNoem
    ICEpact

