DHS Secretary reaffirms commitment to Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact

Canada’s Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman speaks at the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact reaffirmation ceremony at U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 18, 2025. In November 2024, Canada, the United States, and Finland signed a joint memorandum of understanding to establish the ICE Pact, enhancing industry collaboration among the three countries. It will coordinate expertise and strengthen the three countries’ abilities to design, build and market best-in-class Arctic and polar vessels, including icebreakers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)