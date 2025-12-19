(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DHS Secretary reaffirms commitment to Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact [Image 5 of 8]

    DHS Secretary reaffirms commitment to Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    Canada’s Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman speaks at the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact reaffirmation ceremony at U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 18, 2025. In November 2024, Canada, the United States, and Finland signed a joint memorandum of understanding to establish the ICE Pact, enhancing industry collaboration among the three countries. It will coordinate expertise and strengthen the three countries’ abilities to design, build and market best-in-class Arctic and polar vessels, including icebreakers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.28.2025 18:04
    Photo ID: 9461708
    VIRIN: 251118-G-JO805-1008
    Resolution: 4756x3171
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    ambassador
    DHS
    Finland
    Canada
    KristiNoem
    ICEpact

