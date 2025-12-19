DHS Secretary reaffirms commitment to Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Finland Minister of Economic Affairs Sakari Puisto, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Canada’s Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman are greeted by U.S. Coast Guard honor guard members upon their arrival to the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact reaffirmation ceremony at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 18, 2025. The meeting was the latest development in the ICE Pact, a joint effort among the three nations to strengthen Arctic security and to carry out U.S. President Donald J. Trump’s Executive Order to revitalize the U.S. maritime industrial base and rebuild America’s icebreaker fleet, enabling the Coast Guard to defend America’s interests in the Arctic. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)