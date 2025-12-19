DHS Secretary reaffirms commitment to Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem smiles at Canada’s Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman, after signing the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact at U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 18, 2025. Canada brings decades of experience building and using icebreakers in harsh Arctic conditions. Canada’s knowledge and industry make it a key partner in helping the ICE Pact create advanced icebreaking technology. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)