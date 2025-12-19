(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DHS Secretary reaffirms commitment to Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DHS Secretary reaffirms commitment to Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem smiles at Canada’s Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman, after signing the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact at U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 18, 2025. Canada brings decades of experience building and using icebreakers in harsh Arctic conditions. Canada’s knowledge and industry make it a key partner in helping the ICE Pact create advanced icebreaking technology. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.28.2025 18:04
    Photo ID: 9461710
    VIRIN: 251118-G-JO805-1010
    Resolution: 7952x5301
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    DHS Secretary reaffirms commitment to Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact
    DHS Secretary reaffirms commitment to Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact
    DHS Secretary reaffirms commitment to Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact
    DHS Secretary reaffirms commitment to Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact
    DHS Secretary reaffirms commitment to Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact
    DHS Secretary reaffirms commitment to Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact
    DHS Secretary reaffirms commitment to Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact
    DHS Secretary reaffirms commitment to Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DHS
    Finland
    reaffirmation ceremony
    Canada
    KristiNoem
    ICEpact

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery