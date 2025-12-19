DHS Secretary reaffirms commitment to Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Canada’s Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman and Finland Minister of Economic Affairs Sakari Puisto reaffirm their countries’ commitment by signing the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact at U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 18, 2025. The meeting was the latest development in the ICE Pact, a joint effort among the three nations to strengthen Arctic security and to carry out U.S. President Donald J. Trump’s Executive Order to revitalize the U.S. maritime industrial base and rebuild America’s icebreaker fleet, enabling the Coast Guard to defend America’s interests in the Arctic. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)