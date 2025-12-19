Army vs. Navy Flag Football Game at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy flag football players huddle in front of the score board displaying a tied score of 0-0 at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Dec. 5, 2025. The game allowed Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines to come together in a shared moment of competition and camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Matthew S. Domingos)