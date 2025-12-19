Navy flag football players huddle in front of the score board displaying a tied score of 0-0 at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Dec. 5, 2025. The game allowed Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines to come together in a shared moment of competition and camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Matthew S. Domingos)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2025 11:35
|Photo ID:
|9459969
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-TI320-2005
|Resolution:
|8166x5444
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army vs. Navy Flag Football Game at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Matthew Domingos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.