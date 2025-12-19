Army vs. Navy Flag Football Game at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A running back on the Navy flag football team runs an offensive play at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Dec. 5, 2025. The game provided an opportunity for service members to connect and unwind while reinforcing the camaraderie that fuels daily operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Matthew S. Domingos)