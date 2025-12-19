Army vs. Navy Flag Football Game at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Players from the Army and Navy flag football teams line up and shake hands to show respect for a game well played at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Dec. 5, 2025. The Army-Navy game is an opportunity to engage in friendly competition to improve morale during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Matthew S. Domingos)