Army vs. Navy Flag Football Game at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier shows off his gloves during the men’s Army vs. Navy flag football game at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Dec. 5, 2025. Department of War service members came together for the annual Army-Navy game to build camaraderie across military branches and their families. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Matthew S. Domingos)