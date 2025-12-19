A U.S. Soldier shows off his gloves during the men’s Army vs. Navy flag football game at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Dec. 5, 2025. Department of War service members came together for the annual Army-Navy game to build camaraderie across military branches and their families. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Matthew S. Domingos)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2025 11:35
|Photo ID:
|9459964
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-TI320-1108
|Resolution:
|3641x2427
|Size:
|581.07 KB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army vs. Navy Flag Football Game at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Matthew Domingos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.