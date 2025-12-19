Army vs. Navy Flag Football Game at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine prepares for the opening kick-off during the men's Army-Navy flag football game at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Dec. 5, 2025. The Army-Navy game represents a rivalry that goes back more than 130 years and creates friendly competition between the two military branches. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Matthew S. Domingos)