Army vs. Navy Flag Football Game at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

Coaches gather for the men’s Army-Navy flag football game coin toss at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Dec. 5, 2025. The coin toss determines which team will begin on offense and which team will begin the game on defense. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Matthew S. Domingos)