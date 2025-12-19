Coaches gather for the men’s Army-Navy flag football game coin toss at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Dec. 5, 2025. The coin toss determines which team will begin on offense and which team will begin the game on defense. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Matthew S. Domingos)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2025 11:35
|Photo ID:
|9459963
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-TI320-1045
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army vs. Navy Flag Football Game at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Matthew Domingos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.