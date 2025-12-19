Army vs. Navy Flag Football Game at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

Spectators cheer for the Army after they win a close victory against the Navy during the men’s Army-Navy flag football game at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Dec. 5, 2025. The contest brought together Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines, reinforcing the joint camaraderie that drives Joint Task Force Southern Guard’s mission forward. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Matthew S. Domingos)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2025 11:35
|Photo ID:
|9459970
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-TI320-2166
|Resolution:
|7319x4879
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
