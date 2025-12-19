(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army vs. Navy Flag Football Game at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba [Image 10 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army vs. Navy Flag Football Game at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Matthew Domingos 

    Joint Task Force Southern Guard

    The Army team celebrates their victory against the Navy during the flag football game at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Dec. 5, 2025. The Army-Navy football game builds team camaraderie while also fostering a competitive nature between branches. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Matthew S. Domingos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.24.2025 11:35
    Photo ID: 9459972
    VIRIN: 251205-F-TI320-2191
    Resolution: 5490x3660
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army vs. Navy Flag Football Game at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Matthew Domingos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army vs. Navy Flag Football Game at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba
    Army vs. Navy Flag Football Game at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba
    Army vs. Navy Flag Football Game at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba
    Army vs. Navy Flag Football Game at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba
    Army vs. Navy Flag Football Game at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba
    Army vs. Navy Flag Football Game at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba
    Army vs. Navy Flag Football Game at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba
    Army vs. Navy Flag Football Game at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba
    Army vs. Navy Flag Football Game at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba
    Army vs. Navy Flag Football Game at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Navy Game
    Mission Ready
    Joint Task Force Southern Guard
    Football

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery