U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, prepare to land during a medical evacuation training exercise at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 23, 2025. This event simulated a proper response to incidents on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base with U.S. and Romanian soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 07:49
|Photo ID:
|9458657
|VIRIN:
|251222-A-AS519-1110
|Resolution:
|6174x3472
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Medical Evacuation Exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Breanna Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.