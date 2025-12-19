Medical Evacuation Exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, prepare to land during a medical evacuation training exercise at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 23, 2025. This event simulated a proper response to incidents on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base with U.S. and Romanian soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford)