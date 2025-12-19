(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Medical Evacuation Exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base [Image 5 of 9]

    Medical Evacuation Exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    12.22.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 468th Engineer Fire Fighter Unit assist U.S. Army Sgt. Jose Tejada, as he is assessed after being in a simulated rollover accident during a training exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 23, 2025. This event simulated a proper response to incidents on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base with U.S. and Romanian soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 08:03
    Photo ID: 9458648
    VIRIN: 251222-A-LA844-6330
    Resolution: 6720x3780
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Evacuation Exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Adel Pacheco Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    V Corps
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    SwordofFreedom
    ItWillBeDone
    USAG Black Sea

