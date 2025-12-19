Medical Evacuation Exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 468th Engineer Fire Fighter Unit assist U.S. Army Sgt. Jose Tejada, as he is assessed after being in a simulated rollover accident during a training exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 23, 2025. This event simulated a proper response to incidents on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base with U.S. and Romanian soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)