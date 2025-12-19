Medical Evacuation Exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 468th Engineer Fire Fighter Unit assist U.S. Army Sgt. Jose Tejada, as he is assessed after being in a simulated rollover accident during a training exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 23, 2025. This event simulated a proper response to incidents on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base with U.S. and Romanian soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)
