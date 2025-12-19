(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical Evacuation Exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Medical Evacuation Exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    12.22.2025

    Photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 468th Engineer Battalion and the 215th Military Police Detachment prepare to load a simulated wounded soldier onto a UH-60 Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopter "MEDVAC" during a medical evacuation training exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 23, 2025. This training refined multinational standard operating procedures and ensured cohesion between all elements in the event of a real-life training accident. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 07:55
    Photo ID: 9458652
    VIRIN: 251222-A-AS519-1102
    Resolution: 4902x3284
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Evacuation Exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Breanna Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Medical Evacuation Exercise at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base
    Medical Evacuation Exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base
    Medical Evacuation Exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base
    Medical Evacuation Exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base
    Medical Evacuation Exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base
    Medical Evacuation Exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base
    Medical Evacuation Exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base
    Medical Evacuation Exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base
    Medical Evacuation Exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone
    USAG Black Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery